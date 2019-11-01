Barium Carbonate Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size, Key Players, Regions, Growth Rate, Type, Application by 2019-2023

About Barium Carbonate Market Report: Barium carbonate, also known as witherite, is a chemical compound used in rat poison, bricks, ceramic glazes and cement. Barium carbonate has high demand from glass industry and gives luster and increase the refractive index of the glass.

Top manufacturers/players: Solvay, American Elements, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Chemical Products Corporation, IBC Limited, Maruti Chemicals Company, Rahul Barium Chemicals

Barium Carbonate Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Barium Carbonate Market Segment by Type:

(2N) 99% Barium Carbonate

(3N) 99.9% Barium Carbonate

(4N) 99.99% Barium Carbonate

(5N) 99.999% Barium Carbonate Barium Carbonate Market Segment by Applications:

Ceramic Glass

Tiles

Bricks and Clay

Barium Ferrite