Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

About Barium Chloride Dihydrate

Barium chloride dihydrate, also referred to as barium chloride hydrate and barium dichloride dihydrate, is a white crystalline compound that is easily soluble in water and other alkalis. Barium chloride dihydrate is hygroscopic in nature. The compound exist in anhydrous and dihydrated forms and imparts a yellow-green coloration to a flame. Its chemical formula for is BaCl2 2H2O. Barium chloride dihydrate is used to precipitate heavy metals from chemical processes and waste water streams and as a raw material in the making of several barium-based chemical compounds. It is primarily used in the purification of brine solution in caustic chlorine plants. These compounds are also used in the manufacturing of heat treatment salts, pigments, and other barium salts. Barium chloride dihydrate is also used in fireworks to provide a bright green color.

Solvay

Chaitanya Chemicals

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Chemical Products Corp (CPC)

Zigong Da Cheng

Shandong Xinke

Guizhou RedStar

Yibin Goldway Chemical

Huantai Maqiao Houjin

Yingfengyuan Industrial Group

Zibo Boshan Jiqing

Jianghua Group

Tianjin Xinghe

Yuci Jintai Barium Salt

Jiaocheng Sanxi Chemical

Shanxi Wencheng Chemical

Weifang Xinyuan Barium

Various costs involved in the production of Barium Chloride Dihydrate are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Barium Chloride Dihydrate industry.

â¥97.0%

â¥98.0%

â¥99.0%

â¥99.5% Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market Applications:

Electronic & Optical

Pigments and Dyes

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceutical

Iron Steel Industry

Textile & Leather