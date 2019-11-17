Barium Petroleum Sulfonate Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

Global “Barium Petroleum Sulfonate market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Barium Petroleum Sulfonate market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Barium Petroleum Sulfonate basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Barium Petroleum Sulfonate is extracted from petroleum oil fraction by sulfonation, alcohol water extraction and barium salt saponification, and then refined finally. It is used as an anti-corrosion additive for anti-rust oil..

Barium Petroleum Sulfonate Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Chemtura

MORESCO Corporation

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited

Eastern Petroleum Private Limited

Wilterng Chemicals Ltd

Unicorn Petroleum Industries

Xinji Rongchao Petroleum Chemical

Xinji Beifang Huagong

Tianyu Petroleum Additive

Nanjing Runyou Chemical industry Additive

Wuxi Qilian Petrochemical

Danyang Boer Oil Additive

Xinji Jiangyang Chemical

and many more. Barium Petroleum Sulfonate Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Barium Petroleum Sulfonate Market can be Split into:

Solid

Liquid. By Applications, the Barium Petroleum Sulfonate Market can be Split into:

Rust Preventatives

Coatings and Greases

Greases

Slushing Oils

Hydraulic Fluids