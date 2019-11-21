Basalt Fiber Market 2019 | Trends, Growth, Size and Application in Health Care Industrial

Global “Basalt Fiber Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Basalt Fiber in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Basalt Fiber Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Kamenny Vek

Technobasalt-Invest

Sudaglass

Mafic

Zaomineral

Aerospace Tuoxin

Shanxi Basalt Fiber

GMV

Jiangsu Tianlong

Tongxin

Jilin Jiuxin

Zhejiang GBF The report provides a basic overview of the Basalt Fiber industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Basalt Fiber Market Types:

Basalt Chopped Fiber

Basalt Continuous Fiber Basalt Fiber Market Applications:

Road & Building Construction

Automotive Industry

Military Industrial

Road & Building Construction

Automotive Industry

Military Industrial

Others

Finally, the Basalt Fiber market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Basalt Fiber market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Basalt fiber industry has broad development prospects, the value is favored by investors, production companies gradually increased.

Fiber manufacturer must continue to strengthen internal technological innovation, improve product quality, also has the external dual role: materials suppliers and solutions providers. The degree of Basalt Fiber technological innovation directly determines the development speed and the development space of Basalt Fiber industry, and even the success or failure of basalt fiber industry.

According to the statistics, basalt fiber industry is relatively concentrated. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world basalt fibe. The main market players are Kamenny Vek, Technobasalt-Invest, Sudaglass, Mafic, Zaomineral, Aerospace Tuoxin, Shanxi Basalt Fiber, GMV, Jiangsu Tianlong, Tongxin, Jilin Jiuxin, Zhejiang GBF, etc. Based on the survey, the top ten manufacturers were estimated to account for 76.37% volume market share in 2015.

Basalt fibers are made up of two components: the basalts and the wetting agent. There are main two types of the basalt fiber: basalt chopped fiber, basalt continuous fiber, and basalt chopped fiber is about 69.10% of the global basalt fibers. Globally, in 2015, 56.71% of basalt fiber was consumed in Road & building Construction, while 7.05% and 24.28% were respectively consumed in automotive industryas well as military industrial.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 7-8% average growth rate. China, Russia and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, the China was approximately hold 45.71% consumption market share.

The worldwide market for Basalt Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 68 million US$ in 2024, from 44 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.