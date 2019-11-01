Basalt Fiber Market by Manufacturers, Regions and SWOT Analysis & Forecast to 2024

About Basalt Fiber:

Basalt Fiber is a material made from extremely fine fibres of basalt, which is composed of the minerals plagioclase, pyroxene, and olivine. It is similar to carbon fibre and fibreglass, having better physic mechanical properties than fibreglass, but being significantly cheaper than carbon fibre. It is used as a fireproof textile in the aerospace and automotive industries and can also be used as a composite to produce products such as camera tripods.Basalt Fiber is made from a single material, crushed basalt, from a carefully chosen quarry source and unlike other materials such as glass fibre, essentially no materials are added. The basalt is simply washed and then melted.

Basalt Fiber Market Key Players:

Kamenny Vek

Technobasalt-Invest

Sudaglass

Mafic

Zaomineral

Aerospace Tuoxin

Shanxi Basalt Fiber

GMV

Jiangsu Tianlong

Tongxin

Jilin Jiuxin

Zhejiang GBF Basalt Fiber market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Basalt Fiber has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Basalt Fiber Market Types:

Basalt Chopped Fiber

Basalt Continuous Fiber Basalt Fiber Market Applications:

Road & Building Construction

Automotive Industry

Military Industrial

Others Scope of the Report:

Basalt fiber industry has broad development prospects, the value is favored by investors, production companies gradually increased.

Fiber manufacturer must continue to strengthen internal technological innovation, improve product quality, also has the external dual role: materials suppliers and solutions providers. The degree of Basalt Fiber technological innovation directly determines the development speed and the development space of Basalt Fiber industry, and even the success or failure of basalt fiber industry.

According to the statistics, basalt fiber industry is relatively concentrated. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world basalt fibe. The main market players are Kamenny Vek, Technobasalt-Invest, Sudaglass, Mafic, Zaomineral, Aerospace Tuoxin, Shanxi Basalt Fiber, GMV, Jiangsu Tianlong, Tongxin, Jilin Jiuxin, Zhejiang GBF, etc. Based on the survey, the top ten manufacturers were estimated to account for 76.37% volume market share in 2015.

Basalt fibers are made up of two components: the basalts and the wetting agent. There are main two types of the basalt fiber: basalt chopped fiber, basalt continuous fiber, and basalt chopped fiber is about 69.10% of the global basalt fibers. Globally, in 2015, 56.71% of basalt fiber was consumed in Road & building Construction, while 7.05% and 24.28% were respectively consumed in automotive industryas well as military industrial.

In consumption market, the global sales value increases with the 7-8% average growth rate. China, Russia and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, the China was approximately hold 45.71% consumption market share.

The worldwide market for Basalt Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 68 million US$ in 2024, from 44 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.