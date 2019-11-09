Base Oil Market Sales, Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report 2019 to 2024

Report Title: 2019-2024 Global and Regional Base Oil Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The report provides the forecast of Base Oil Market for the next five years which assist Base Oil industry analyst in building and developing Base Oil business strategies. The Base Oil market report contains industry top manufacturers discussion based on the company’s profiles, financial analysis, overview, market revenue, and opportunities by geographical regions.

This research consists of market segmentation by Types, Application and Base Oil market division based on geographical regions. Regional Analysis Covers: USA, Europe, China, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, South America, South Africa, Others.

Base oil is a primary raw material used in the production of lubricants. The usual composition of industrial lubricant is 90% base oil and 10% additives, while that of automotive fluids is 80% to 85% base oil and 15% to 20% additives. Various types of base oils, such as paraffinic, naphthenic, and bio-based, are available in the market. Higher the quantity of paraffin in base oil, higher is its viscosity index. Viscosity is an entwined property of base oil that is crucial for lubricity & cooling and production of effective and efficient lubricants. Base oil is a downstream product, which is obtained after the fractionation process of crude oil. Thus, commercial dynamics of base oil are closely tied to performance, availability, and volatility of crude oil in the market.

The Base Oil market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The detailed study in this report enables CEOs, traders, investors, and dealers to realize the market in a better way and based on that data make knowledgeable decisions.

Base Oil Market by Top Manufacturers:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Shell), Nynas AB, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.), Exxon Mobil Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, GS Caltex Corporation, The Phillips 66 Company, SK Lubricants Co. Ltd, Total S.A., British Petroleum plc, Chevron Corporation, MOGoil GmbH

By Group

Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV (PAO), Group V (excluding Naphthenic), Naphthenic, Re-refined

By Application

Automotive Fluids, Process Oils, Industrial Oils, Metalworking Fluids, Hydraulic Oils, Others (including Rust Prevention Oils, Greases, and Marine Lubricants) ,

