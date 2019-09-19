Battery for Consumer Products Market 2019 by Global Industry Size, Major Companies, Regional Analysis, Recent Development, Future Prospects Forecast to 2025

Global “Battery for Consumer Products Market” 2019 analysis report contains all study material about Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Research in all over the world. The report also analyses the competitive structure of the Battery for Consumer Products industry and provides the profiles of major players operating in the market. This comprises the study of value and size trends and pricing history. Growth inducing factors, market restraints and recent developments have also been analysed in the report in order to provide deeper knowledge about the industry.

About Battery for Consumer Products:

Batteries are used to store energy and utilizing them at times of blackouts, power shortages, or when the demand for electricity is high. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) and lead-acid batteries are most extensively utilized in automotive and motive industries. Li-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries in which Li-ion acts as a cathode and carbon serves as an anode. These batteries have a good electrochemical performance with little resistance. The advantages of using these batteries are that they increase thermal stability, have higher current density, and have a longer shelf life when compared with other battery technologies available in the market. Li-ion batteries are used in high-power applications such as hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), electric vehicles (EVs), and consumer electronics devices.

Rising popularity of portable electronic devices; growing adoption of rechargeable batteries; increase in consumer income levels, specifically in emerging markets; ever-increasing end-use device markets; and growing popularity of Lithium polymer batteries in applications such as mobile phones and low price are the key factors driving growth in the global consumer batteries market. The growing disposable income and decreasing prices of consumer electronics products caused by technological improvements is estimated to drive the popularity of the consumer electronics market. The declining Lithium-ion battery prices will be one of the latest trends that will contribute to the growth of this market. the America is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the battery market for consumer products throughout the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Battery for Consumer Products is 55400 million US$ and it will reach 118800 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Battery for Consumer Products. The following Manufacturers are covered in this Report:

Guangzhou Fengjiang Battery New Technology

LG Chem

Panasonic

SAMSUNG SDI

Toshiba

Battery for Consumer Products Market Breakdown Data by Type

Li-Ion Batteries

Lead Acid Batteries

Nickel Batteries

Battery for Consumer Products Market Breakdown Data by Application

Smartphones

Laptops

Power Banks

Battery for Consumer Products Market Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Several important topics included in the Battery for Consumer Products Market research report are as follows:

Overview of Battery for Consumer Products Market

Market Size (Value and Volume) analysis of Battery for Consumer Products Market

Battery for Consumer Products Market Competition by Manufacturers, Type and Application

Battery for Consumer Products Market Major Regions Volume, Value and Sales Price Analysis

Battery for Consumer Products Market Technology and Development Trend

Research Findings and Conclusion of Battery for Consumer Products Market

No.of Pages: 113

Some Major Point from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Battery for Consumer Products Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Battery for Consumer Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Battery for Consumer Products Market Size

2.1.1 Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Production 2014-2025

2.2 Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Battery for Consumer Products Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Battery for Consumer Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Battery for Consumer Products Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Battery for Consumer Products Market

2.4 Key Trends for Battery for Consumer Products Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Battery for Consumer Products Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Battery for Consumer Products Production by Regions

4.1 Global Battery for Consumer Products Production by Regions

4.1.1 Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Revenue Market Share by Regions

Continued

