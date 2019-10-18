Battery Market Report 2019 -2024: Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

Battery is a collection of one or more cells whose chemical reactions create a flow of electrons in a circuit. All batteries are made up of three basic components: an anode (the - side), a cathode (the + side), and some kind of electrolyte (a substance that chemically reacts with the anode and cathode).

For industry structure analysis, the Battery industry is concentrated. These manufacturers are large multinational corporations. The top ten producers account for about 88% of the revenue market.

Asia-Pacific occupied 45.20% of the sales market in 2017. It is followed by South America and Europe, which respectively account for around 19.23% and 18.43% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

For price trend analysis, the price is downtrend from 2013-2017, and prices dropped by nearly half from 2013 to 2017.

For forecast, the global Battery revenue would keep decreasing with annual growth rate with -7%. We tend to believe that this industry will increase fluctuating, considering the price dropping trend.

The worldwide market for Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 113900 million US$ in 2024, from 89200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Alkaline Battery

Acid Battery

Organic Battery Battery Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Home Use