Bauxite Cement Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

Bauxite cement (also named aluminate cement) is kind of cerement made from limestone and bauxite. The main ingredient of bauxite cement is calcium aluminate.

China is the largest consumption country of Bauxite Cement in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 43.5% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe (22.3%), and USA is followed with the share about 15.6%.

China, USA, Germany, UK, Japan are now the key producers of Bauxite Cements. There are many producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. It is so disordered. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of Bauxite Cement are from Turkey, France, India, Span, Poland, etc.

Kerneos, Almatis, Calucem, AGC Ceramics are the key oversea producers in the global Bauxite Cement market. Top three oversea producers took up about 36% of the global production in 2016. These, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world, and Zhengzhou Dengfeng, Zhengzhou Yuxiang, Huayan Ind, Xinxing Cement, Jiaxiang Ind. and Yangquan Tianlong are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 56.7%.

The worldwide market for Bauxite Cement is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.