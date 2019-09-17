BCD Power IC Market 2019 Share, Size, Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players, Market Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025

BCD technology is a combination of bipolar components and CMOS and DMOS power transistors and is used for smart power management. It combines analog, logic, and power output stages onto a single chip.

High adoption of consumer electronic devices such as tablets, smartphones, and PCs, rapid industrialization, increasing disposable income and an upcoming and growing implementation of IoT are key drivers for BCD Power IC market. The populace’s rising preference for energy-efficient devices will impel the adoption of BCD power ICs during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the APAC region dominated this market in 2017 and is envisaged to retain its dominating hold over the market until 2020 owing to increasing production of power management ICs in countries like China and Taiwan. America is expected to rise gradually because of the increasing industrialization in the region. EMEA is expected to witness an increase in its market share because of the high adoption of consumer electronic devices such as tablets, smartphones, and PCs in the region.

The global BCD Power IC market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in BCD Power IC Market:

Maxim Integrated

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

TSMC

Regions Covered in the BCD Power IC Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Energy & Power Market by Applications:

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Computer Hardware

Manufacturing

Others Energy & Power Market by Types:

High-Voltage BCD

High-Density BCD