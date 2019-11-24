Beauty and Personal Care Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

List of Top Key Players in the Global Beauty and Personal Care Market:

Loreal Group

Procter and Gamble

Beiersdorf

Avon

Unilever

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies

Kao Corporation

Personal care are consumer products used in personal hygiene and for beautification. Personal care includes products as diverse as cleansing pads, colognes, cotton swabs, cotton pads, deodorant, eye liner, facial tissue, hair clippers, lip gloss, lipstick, lip balm, lotion, makeup, hand soap, facial cleanser, body wash, nail files, pomade, perfumes, razors, shaving cream, moisturizer, talcum powder, toilet paper, toothpaste, facial treatments, wet wipes, and shampoo.

The increasing demand for Beauty and Personal Care drives the market. It is estimated that the increase in employment rate of womenï¼rapid population growth and increasing disposable income are key driver. People especially for woman prefer to purchase high quality cosmetics which may cost a lot. Therefore, woman preference and increasing awareness about performance are also main drivers. Despite the presence of several drivers, the growth of the beauty and personal care market is curtailed by some serious challenges. High manufacturing and marketing costs, safer products & rapid innovations in cosmetics, easy availability of counterfeit products, and high competition prevailing among vendors for different product categories are several critical challenges, which are hindering the market growth.

The global Beauty and Personal Care market was valued at 420000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 716300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Report Segment by Types:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Oral Care

Color Cosmetics and Makeup

Fragrances & Deodorants

Soaps and Shower Gel

Sun Care Products

Others

Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Report Segmented by Application:

Direct Selling

Hypermarkets & Retail Chains

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Others