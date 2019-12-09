 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Beauveria Bassiana Market 2019: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 9, 2019

Global “Beauveria Bassiana Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Beauveria Bassiana market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Beauveria Bassiana industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Beauveria Bassiana Market:

  • BASF
  • BioWorks
  • Koppert B.V
  • Certis USA
  • Tianren
  • Bioquirama SAS
  • Troy BioSciences
  • FILNOVA
  • BuildASoil
  • Vanda Technology
  • Tari Bio-Tech
  • M. D Agrotech
  • Chifeng Zhongnong Drshenghuakeji
  • T.STANES
  • Multiplex Group

    Know About Beauveria Bassiana Market: 

    Beauveria bassiana is a fungus that grows naturally in soils throughout the world and acts as a parasite on various arthropod species, causing white muscardine disease; it thus belongs to the entomopathogenic fungi. It is being used as a biological insecticide to control a number of pests such as termites, thrips, whiteflies, aphids and different beetles. Its use in the control of bedbugs and malaria-transmitting mosquitos is under investigation.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.In 2018, the global Beauveria Bassiana market size was 48 million US$ and it is expected to reach 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18.0% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Beauveria Bassiana status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Beauveria Bassiana development in United States, Europe and China.

    Beauveria Bassiana Market by Applications:

  • Agriculture
  • Forestry

    Beauveria Bassiana Market by Types:

  • Liquid
  • Powder

    Regions covered in the Beauveria Bassiana Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

