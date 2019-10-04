Beauveria Bassiana Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global “Beauveria Bassiana Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Beauveria Bassiana market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Beauveria Bassiana:

Beauveria bassiana is a fungus that grows naturally in soils throughout the world and acts as a parasite on various arthropod species, causing white muscardine disease; it thus belongs to the entomopathogenic fungi. It is being used as a biological insecticide to control a number of pests such as termites, thrips, whiteflies, aphids and different beetles. Its use in the control of bedbugs and malaria-transmitting mosquitos is under investigation.

Competitive Key Vendors-

BASF

BioWorks

Koppert B.V

Certis USA

Tianren

Bioquirama SAS

Troy BioSciences

FILNOVA

BuildASoil

Vanda Technology

Tari Bio-Tech

M. D Agrotech

Chifeng Zhongnong Drshenghuakeji

T.STANES

Multiplex Group

Beauveria Bassiana Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Beauveria Bassiana Market Types:

Liquid

Powder Beauveria Bassiana Market Applications:

Agriculture

Forestry

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.

The global Beauveria Bassiana market is valued at 48 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 130 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Beauveria Bassiana.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.