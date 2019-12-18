Beeswax Market Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology and Industry Trends till 2023 | says Industry Research Co

About Beeswax Market Report: Beeswax (cera alba) is a natural wax produced by honey bees of the genus Apis. The wax is formed into “scales” by eight wax-producing glands in the abdominal segments of worker bees, which discard it in or at the hive. The hive workers collect and use it to form cells for honey storage and larval and pupal protection within the beehive. Chemically, beeswax consists mainly of esters of fatty acids and various long-chain alcohols.

Top manufacturers/players: Roger A Reed, Strahl & Pitsch, Akrochem, Poth Hille, Paramold, Adrian, Bee Natural Uganda, Bills Bees, New Zealand Beeswax, Frank B Ross, Arjun Bees, Dabur, Seidler Chemical, Bulk Apothecary, Pacific Coast Chemicals, Jedwards, Frank B Ross, City Chemical, TMC Industries, Alfa Chemical, Hase Petroleum Wax, Aroma Naturals, Glenn Apiaries, Thomas Apiculture, Luberon Apiculture,

Beeswax Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Beeswax Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Beeswax Market Segment by Type, covers:

Yellow Beeswax

White Beeswax

Others Beeswax Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Agriculture

Metal Casting Molding

Candle Manufacturing

Wood & Leather Finishes

Industrial Lubricants