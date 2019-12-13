Beetroot Powder Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Beetroot Powder Market Analysis:

TheÂ beetrootÂ is theÂ taprootÂ portion of the beet plant,Â usually known in North America as theÂ beet, alsoÂ table beet,Â garden beet,Â red beet, orÂ golden beet. It is one of several of the cultivated varieties ofÂ Beta vulgarisÂ grown for their edible taproots and their leaves (calledÂ beet greens). These varieties have beenÂ classifiedasÂ B. vulgarisÂ subsp.Â vulgarisÂ ConditivaÂ Group.

On the basis of application, the global beetroot powder is divided into two setors: food & beverage and industrial. The food & beverage segement holds the biggest market share and is expected to exhibit a steady CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period.

The global Beetroot Powder market was valued at 13900 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 19000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Beetroot Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beetroot Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Some Major Players of Beetroot Powder Market Are:

Windmill Organics

Lush Retail Limited

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Mountain Rose Herbs

Changsha Vigorous Tech

Z Natural Foods

Indigo Herbs

MARUDHAR FOODS PRIVATE LIMITED

Ecuadorian Rainforest

Organic Herb

Beetroot Powder Market Segmentation by Types:

Organic

ConventionalÂ

Beetroot Powder Market Segmentation by Applications:

Food & Beverages

Industrial