Behenyl Alcohol (CAS: 661-19-8) Market Gear-Up for Rapid Growth Worldwide | Valuable Insights Made Available by  Industry Research

Behenyl alcohol (CAS: 661-19-8), often referred to as docosanol, is a saturated fatty alcohol used to thicken and stabilise formulations.

Globally, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and is projected to witness a 1.4X increase in its volume production by the end of 2023. While Japan and India are two major exporters of behenyl alcohol chemicals globally, South Korea is one of the key importers of behenyl alcohol in Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, India is the largest producer of rapeseed and behenyl alcohol. A large number of companies based in the country export rapeseed to North America, Europe and other parts of Asia. The increase in demand for sun care products, in turn, is expected to boost overall demand for behenyl alcohol globally. Though the market is gaining traction in Asia-Pacific, low presence of Chinese players in the behenyl alcohol market has significantly reduced price competitiveness among the companies based in Japan, India and Europe. As a result, manufacturers are expected to generate high-profit margins in the Asia Pacific region. Europe is the next lucrative destination for behenyl alcohol manufacturers.

Behenyl Alcohol (CAS: 661-19-8) Market Segmentation is as follow:

Behenyl Alcohol (CAS: 661-19-8) Market by Top Manufacturers:

BASF SE., Kao Corporation., VVF Chemicals Limited., Godrej Industries Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Nikko Chemicals Co, Ltd.

By Type

Purity:70% to 80%, Purity:80% to 90%, Purity Over 90%, Others

By Application

Emollients, Emulsifiers, Thickeners, Others

By End-users

Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Nutritional Supplements

Regional Analysis: – Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Country-Level Analysis: – United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, are the top countries playing important role in the Behenyl Alcohol (CAS: 661-19-8) market.

