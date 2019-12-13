 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market Size, Chain Analysis, Concentration Rate of Raw Materials and Forecast to 2025

December 13, 2019

Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump

Global “Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market” analysed the current state in the definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions, etc. in the international Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Industry.

Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect to four points Manufacturers, regional analysis, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications and the actual process of the whole Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump industry.

Know About Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market: 

Centrifugal pumpsÂ are a sub-class of dynamic axisymmetric work-absorbingÂ turbomachinery.Â Centrifugal pumps are used to transport fluids by the conversion of rotational kinetic energy to the hydrodynamic energy of the fluid flow. The rotational energy typically comes from an engine or electric motor. The fluid enters the pump impeller along or near to the rotating axis and is accelerated by the impeller, flowing radially outward into a diffuser orÂ voluteÂ chamber (casing), from where it exits.
On the basis of application, the golbal below 30 HP centrifugal water pump is seperated into three segementluding industrial, agriculture and domestic. The domestic sector holds more than 40% of the market share, which is the biggest among three sectors.
The global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market:

  • GrundfosÂ 
  • KSB Pumps
  • Flowserve Corporation
  • Omega Egypt
  • Wilo
  • Xylem
  • Calpeda Egypt

    Regions Covered in the Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Agriculture
  • Domestic

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Mini Pumps Â (0.5-30 HP)
  • Monobloc Pumps (0.5-30 HP)
  • Submersible Pumps (0.5-30 HP)

    To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue by Product
    4.3 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by Product
    6.3 North America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by Product
    7.3 Europe Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Forecast
    12.5 Europe Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

