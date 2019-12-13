 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer

GlobalBenchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer market size.

About Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer:

A Benchtop nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometer (Benchtop NMR Spectrometer) refers to a Fourier transform nuclear magnetic resonance (FT-NMR) spectrometer that is significantly more compact and portable than the conventional equivalents, such that it is portable and can reside on a laboratory benchtop. This convenience comes from using permanent magnets, which have a lower magnetic field and decreased sensitivity compared to the much larger and more expensive cryogen cooled superconducting NMR magnets. Instead of requiring dedicated infrastructure, rooms and extensive installations these benchtop instruments can be placed directly on the bench in a lab and moved as necessary (e.g., to the fumehood). These spectrometers offer improved workflow, even for novice users, as they are simpler and easy to use. They differ from relaxometers in that they can be used to measure high resolution NMR spectra and are not limited to the determination of relaxation or diffusion parameters.

Top Key Players of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market:

  • Bruker
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Oxford Indtruments
  • Nanalysis
  • Anasazi
  • Magritek
  • Spinlock
  • Shanghai Huantong

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813772     

    Major Types covered in the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market report are:

  • 45 MHz
  • 60 MHz
  • 90 MHz
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market report are:

  • Agriculture and Food industry
  • Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Academic
  • Others

    Scope of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market:

  • Overall, the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.
  • The technical barriers of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer are high. The manufacturing bases relative concentration; some of the key players dominating this market are Bruker, Thermo Fisher, Oxford Indtruments, Nanalysis, and others.
  • The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are national attention to the development of scientific research and technology. With the improvement of national s awareness of the development of scientific research and technology, the increased consumption of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometers are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2025.
  • In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer.
  • There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer market
  • In China, Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer manufactures only have Shanghai Huantong. As the same time, in Chinese market, some common foreign brands occupy relative large market share, such as Bruker and Thermo Fisher.
  • China is an important consumer of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer; as the same time, the consumption of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer in China grown gradually. In the result, Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer in China was Import-oriented until now.
  • The worldwide market for Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 130 million US$ in 2024, from 120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813772    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market Report pages: 121

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13813772  

    1 Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Personal Fans Market 2019: Global Industry Current Trends, Top Companies, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

    Global Lighting Dimmers Market by Share, Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

    Small Motor Market 2019-2025 Important Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

    Bottle Washing Machine Market 2019-2023: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

    Friction Modifier Market Size, Share 2019 â Global Industry Analysis, Competitive Situation and Trends, Growth, Key Players and Forecast to 2026

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.