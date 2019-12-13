 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Benzaldehyde Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Benzaldehyde

GlobalBenzaldehyde Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Benzaldehyde market size.

About Benzaldehyde:

Benzaldehyde (C6H5CHO) is an organic compound consisting of a benzene ring with a formyl substituent. It is colorless liquid has a characteristic almond-like odor.

Top Key Players of Benzaldehyde Market:

  • Emerald Performance Materials
  • Lanxess
  • Kadillac Chemicals
  • Shimmer Chemicals
  • Jiangsu Jiujiu Jiu Technology
  • Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical
  • Lianyungang Taile Chemical
  • Wuhan Dico Chemical

    Major Types covered in the Benzaldehyde Market report are:

  • FCC Grade
  • Technical Grade

    Major Applications covered in the Benzaldehyde Market report are:

  • Spices
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Agricultural
  • Dye
  • Other

    Scope of Benzaldehyde Market:

  • Benzaldehyde is mainly classified into two types: FCC grade and technical grade. And technical grade is the most widely used type which takes up about 68.5% of the global total production in 2016. Benzaldehyde mainly made from toluene. Benzaldehyde is mainly used for pharmaceuticals, Spices chemicals, dye, etc.
  • The global benzaldehyde average price is in the upward trend, from 2116 USD/MT in 2012 to 2191 USD/MT in 2016. The price will be in increase trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material keep stable, but the Labor costs and environmental costs have increased year by year. The benzaldehyde sales will reach about 117 MT in 2023, with the CAGR of 3.18%.
  • Europe is the largest consumption region of benzaldehyde in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 28% the global market in 2016, followed by USA (16%) and India (8.8%)
  • China USA and Europe are now the key producers of benzaldehyde. The total market is relatively concentrated, and few manufacturers occupied most of the market share.
  • Emerald Performance Materials, Jiangsu Jiujiu Jiu Technology, Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical are the key producers in the global benzaldehyde market. Top six took up about 73% of the global revenue market in 2016. The potential of Spices chemicals, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and dye will drive the development of benzaldehyde industry
  • The worldwide market for Benzaldehyde is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Benzaldehyde in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Benzaldehyde product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Benzaldehyde, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Benzaldehyde in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Benzaldehyde competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Benzaldehyde breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Benzaldehyde market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Benzaldehyde sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Benzaldehyde Market Report pages: 118

    1 Benzaldehyde Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Benzaldehyde by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Benzaldehyde Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Benzaldehyde Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Benzaldehyde Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Benzaldehyde Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Benzaldehyde Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Benzaldehyde Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Benzaldehyde Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Benzaldehyde Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

