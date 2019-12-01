Benzalkonium Chloride Industry by Market Size, Product Category, Application and Specification 2019-2024

Benzalkonium chloride, also known as BZK, BKC, BAC, alkyldimethylbenzylammonium chloride and ADBAC, is a class of cationic surfactants. They are organic salts, called quaternary ammonium compounds. Benzalkonium chloride is readily soluble in ethanol and acetone.a white or yellowish-white, water-soluble mixture of ammonium chloride derivatives having the structure C 8 H 10 NRCl, where R is a mixture of radicals ranging from C 8 H 17 â to C 18 H 37 â, that occurs as an amorphous powder or in gelatinous lumps: used chiefly as an antiseptic and a disinfectant.

FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk)

Dishman India

Merck Millipore

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Jinshan Jingwei Chemical/Taiko Palm-Oleo

Hybrid Grade Benzalkonium Chloride

Disinfectants

Preservative

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Benzalkonium chloride has a high concentration. The top four companies account for more than 89.09 % of market share. FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk), Dishman India, Jinshan Jingwei Chemical/Taiko Palm-Oleo and Merck Millipore are the tycoons of benzalkonium chloride. FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk) is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 60.11% in 2015.

In terms of application, benzalkonium chloride is a kind of fine chemical products. Benzalkonium chloride has a very wide range of uses. The major applications of benzalkonium chloride are disinfectants and preservatives. Disinfectants industry accounted for the largest market with about 63.07% of the global consumption for benzalkonium chloride in 2015.

The regulations of the usage of benzalkonium chloride in United States and Europe have been flocculate in the following years. However, it is still recognized as a safety additive so far. Companies should focus on the relative policies before enter into the market.

The worldwide market for Benzalkonium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 28 million US$ in 2024, from 26 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.