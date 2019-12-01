 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Benzalkonium Chloride Industry by Market Size, Product Category, Application and Specification 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Benzalkonium Chloride

Global “Benzalkonium Chloride Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Benzalkonium Chloride Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Benzalkonium Chloride:

Benzalkonium chloride, also known as BZK, BKC, BAC, alkyldimethylbenzylammonium chloride and ADBAC, is a class of cationic surfactants. They are organic salts, called quaternary ammonium compounds. Benzalkonium chloride is readily soluble in ethanol and acetone.a white or yellowish-white, water-soluble mixture of ammonium chloride derivatives having the structure C 8 H 10 NRCl, where R is a mixture of radicals ranging from C 8 H 17 â to C 18 H 37 â, that occurs as an amorphous powder or in gelatinous lumps: used chiefly as an antiseptic and a disinfectant.

Benzalkonium Chloride Market Manufactures: 

  • FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk)
  • Dishman India
  • Merck Millipore
  • Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP
  • Jinshan Jingwei Chemical/Taiko Palm-Oleo

  • Major Classification:

  • Hybrid Grade Benzalkonium Chloride
  • Pure Grade Benzalkonium Chloride

    Major Applications:

  • Disinfectants
  • Preservative
  • Others

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Benzalkonium chloride has a high concentration. The top four companies account for more than 89.09 % of market share. FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk), Dishman India, Jinshan Jingwei Chemical/Taiko Palm-Oleo and Merck Millipore are the tycoons of benzalkonium chloride. FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk) is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 60.11% in 2015.
  • In terms of application, benzalkonium chloride is a kind of fine chemical products. Benzalkonium chloride has a very wide range of uses. The major applications of benzalkonium chloride are disinfectants and preservatives. Disinfectants industry accounted for the largest market with about 63.07% of the global consumption for benzalkonium chloride in 2015.
  • The regulations of the usage of benzalkonium chloride in United States and Europe have been flocculate in the following years. However, it is still recognized as a safety additive so far. Companies should focus on the relative policies before enter into the market.
  • The worldwide market for Benzalkonium Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 28 million US$ in 2024, from 26 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Benzalkonium Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Benzalkonium Chloride product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Benzalkonium Chloride, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Benzalkonium Chloride in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Benzalkonium Chloride competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Benzalkonium Chloride breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Benzalkonium Chloride market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Benzalkonium Chloride sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 117

    TOC of Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market

    1 Benzalkonium Chloride Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Benzalkonium Chloride by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Benzalkonium Chloride Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Benzalkonium Chloride Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Benzalkonium Chloride Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Benzalkonium Chloride Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Benzalkonium Chloride Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Benzalkonium Chloride Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.