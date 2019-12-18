Benzene Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “Benzene Market” Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Benzene industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used. Benzene market report will shed light on many critical points and trends of the industry which are useful for our esteemed clients. The report analysis the market of Benzene by main manufactures and geographic regions.

Benzene Market Analysis:

Benzene is an important organic chemical compound with the chemical formula C6H6. The benzene molecule is composed of six carbon atoms joined in a ring with one hydrogen atom attached to each. As it contains only carbon and hydrogen atoms, benzene is classed as a hydrocarbon.

Cumene manufacturing segment is expected to be the strongest growth segment which is primarily driven by growing demand for phenol and acetone. The budding construction and automotive industry is pushing the demand for styrenic polymers, which, is driving the demand for ethylbenzene at a notable pace.

In 2019, the market size of Benzene is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Benzene. This report studies the global market size of Benzene, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Benzene production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019. Some Major Players of Benzene Market Are:

Sinopec

Exxon Mobil

Shell

DowDuPont

JXTG

CNPC

Total

SABIC

BP

BASF Benzene Market Segmentation by Types:

Ethylbenzene

Cumene

Cyclohexane

Nitrobenzene

Alkylbenzene Benzene Market Segmentation by Applications:

Building and construction

Textile

Electrical and electronics