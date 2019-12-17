Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market Size 2020: Segmentation and Global Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Benzenecarboxylic Acid market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13338630

Benzoic acid (C6H5COOH), is a colorless crystalline solid and a simple aromatic carboxylic acid. The name is derived from gum benzoin, which was for a long time its only known source. Benzoic acid occurs naturally in many plants and serves as an intermediate in the biosynthesis of many secondary metabolites. Salts of benzoic acid are used as food preservatives and benzoic acid is an important precursor for the industrial synthesis of many other organic substances. The salts and esters of benzoic acid are known as benzoates..

Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Eastman Chemical

San Fu Chemical

Ueno Fine Chemicals

Ariha Chemicals

Emerald Performance Materials

Hemadri Chemicals

Krishna Chemicals

Navyug Pharmachem

Premier Group Of Industries

Wuhan Youji Industries

Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group

Liao Ning Huayi Chemical Industry and many more. Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market can be Split into:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade. By Applications, the Benzenecarboxylic Acid Market can be Split into:

Plasticizers

Food Preservative

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care