Benzyl Benzoate Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Growth By 2024 : Market Reports World

Benzyl Benzoate Market report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of Benzyl Benzoate Market Report – Benzyl benzoate is a kind of ester compound by condensation of benzoate and benzyl alcohol, there are a lot of important applications. It can mainly be used in textile auxiliaries, flavors and Fragrance, pharmaceuticals and plasticizer.

Benzyl Benzoate is an important chemical, it is widely used in pharmaceuticals, textile auxiliaries, flavors and fragrances, and plasticizer. In 2016, about 10365 MT benzyl benzoate were used in textile auxiliaries, the consuming volume in this field took 48.54% and became the biggest application field.

China, USA, Europe are the main consuming regions in the world. China is the biggest consuming region. In 2016, 5934 MT benzyl benzoate were consumed in China. Europe was the second biggest consuming region in the world, consuming 5928 MT closely next to China. In 2016, the global revenue was 59.82 Million USD.

In future, the sale volume will continue to increase to 22995 MT in 2022 from 21352 MT in 2016 with the CAGR of 1.24%. However, with the price decreasing, the revenue will show the opposite trend with 56.26 Million USD in 2022 lower than 59.82 Million USD in 2016.

The worldwide market for Benzyl Benzoate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.1% over the next five years, will reach 56 million US$ in 2024, from 59 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Benzyl Benzoate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

