Beryllium Copper Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

About Beryllium Copper:

Copper-beryllium alloys are mainly based on copper with a beryllium addition. High strength beryllium copper alloys contain 0.4-2% of beryllium with about 0.3 to 2.7% of other alloying elements such as nickel, cobalt, iron or lead.

Top Key Players of Beryllium Copper Market:

Materion

NGK

ULBA

NBM Metals

IBC Advanced Alloys

Belmont Metals

CNMNC

FHBI

Jinfeng Metal

Lanfeng Non-ferrous Metal

Yinke

Shenyang Kehang Metal

Major Types covered in the Beryllium Copper Market report are:

Rod

Bar

Wire

Tube

Plate

Strip

Major Applications covered in the Beryllium Copper Market report are:

Plastic Molds & Tooling

Electronic Springs & Connectors

Oil & Gas Equipment Components Scope of Beryllium Copper Market:

There are several beryllium copper manufactures in the world, the manufactures include Materion, NGK, ULBA, NBM Metals, IBC Advanced Alloys, Belmont Metals, CNMNC, FHBI, Jinfeng Metal, etc. Global beryllium copper production will reach about 43100MT in 2015, increase 3.48% compared with last year, the average growth rate of beryllium copper production is about 3.33% from 2013 to 2015. Beryllium copper production mainly focus on UAS and Japan, USA beryllium copper take about 73.43% market share of global beryllium copper production in 2015, the followed is Japan, take about 3.63%.

Global demand of beryllium copper has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.12% and similar to production growth. Beryllium copper major applications field include telecommunication equipment, automotive, computer, aircraft & aerospace and other field which develop rapidly, directly promoting the demand of beryllium copper, and stimulating the development of beryllium copper industry.

The worldwide market for Beryllium Copper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 23 million US$ in 2024, from 19 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.