Beryllium Copper Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Beryllium Copper

GlobalBeryllium Copper Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Beryllium Copper market size.

About Beryllium Copper:

Copper-beryllium alloys are mainly based on copper with a beryllium addition. High strength beryllium copper alloys contain 0.4-2% of beryllium with about 0.3 to 2.7% of other alloying elements such as nickel, cobalt, iron or lead.

Top Key Players of Beryllium Copper Market:

  • Materion
  • NGK
  • ULBA
  • NBM Metals
  • IBC Advanced Alloys
  • Belmont Metals
  • CNMNC
  • FHBI
  • Jinfeng Metal
  • Lanfeng Non-ferrous Metal
  • Yinke
  • Shenyang Kehang Metal

    Major Types covered in the Beryllium Copper Market report are:

  • Rod
  • Bar
  • Wire
  • Tube
  • Plate
  • Strip
  • Forgings

    Major Applications covered in the Beryllium Copper Market report are:

  • Plastic Molds & Tooling
  • Electronic Springs & Connectors
  • Oil & Gas Equipment Components

    Scope of Beryllium Copper Market:

  • There are several beryllium copper manufactures in the world, the manufactures include Materion, NGK, ULBA, NBM Metals, IBC Advanced Alloys, Belmont Metals, CNMNC, FHBI, Jinfeng Metal, etc. Global beryllium copper production will reach about 43100MT in 2015, increase 3.48% compared with last year, the average growth rate of beryllium copper production is about 3.33% from 2013 to 2015. Beryllium copper production mainly focus on UAS and Japan, USA beryllium copper take about 73.43% market share of global beryllium copper production in 2015, the followed is Japan, take about 3.63%.
  • Global demand of beryllium copper has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.12% and similar to production growth. Beryllium copper major applications field include telecommunication equipment, automotive, computer, aircraft & aerospace and other field which develop rapidly, directly promoting the demand of beryllium copper, and stimulating the development of beryllium copper industry.
  • The worldwide market for Beryllium Copper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 23 million US$ in 2024, from 19 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Beryllium Copper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Beryllium Copper product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Beryllium Copper, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Beryllium Copper in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Beryllium Copper competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Beryllium Copper breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Beryllium Copper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Beryllium Copper sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Beryllium Copper Market Report pages: 117

