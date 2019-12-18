Beta-Alanine Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

About Beta-Alanine:

Beta-alanine is a white powder, dissolved in water, soluble in methanol and ethanol, insoluble in ether and acetone. And it is a non-essential amino acid and is the only naturally occurring beta-amino acid. Beta-alanine is widely used as nutrition supplements. It is a naturally occurring nonessential amino acid used to increase intramuscular muscle carnitine (not to be confused with carnitine), which plays a role in the ability of muscle tissue to contract. It can be used in pharmaceutical, food and feed additives, etc.

Top Key Players of Beta-Alanine Market:

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Wuhan Microsen Technology

Yangzhou Baosheng Bio-Chemical

Huaheng Biotech

Haolong Biotechnology

Zhangjiagang Specom Biochemical

Huachang Pharmaceutical

ShangHai HOPE Industry

Sanhuan Chem

Major Types covered in the Beta-Alanine Market report are:

Food-grade beta-alanine

Pharmaceutical-grade beta-alanine

Feed- grade beta-alanine

Major Applications covered in the Beta-Alanine Market report are:

Health care products

Food additives

Pharmaceutical

Feed additives

Others Scope of Beta-Alanine Market:

China is the largest production beta-alanine countries. The production of beta-alanine is mainly focuses on Shandong Province. For production, the China production of beta-alanine will reach 4510.9 MT by the end of year 2015. For demand market of beta-alanine, there is also a certain space in the next few years.

Beta-alanine is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the health care products, food additives, pharmaceutical, feed additives and other industries. EU, US and China are the main consumption areas.

Although sales of beta-alanine brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Beta-Alanine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 83 million US$ in 2024, from 64 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.