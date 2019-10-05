Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market 2019 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture , Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

International Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade Market Report – Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade is a kind of band saw blade that combines two types of steel by electron beam welding, machining and other process. The material of its teeth is often high-speed steel or other high-performance steel while the material of its band is alloy steel. It is usually used with a band sawing machine and mainly used to cut steel, copper, aluminum and other non-ferrous metals.

Global Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade market competition by top manufacturers

LENOX

Starrett

AMADA

BAHCO

WIKUS

DOALL

Simonds International

EBERLE

RONTGEN

Benxi Tool

Bichamp

TCJY

Dalian Bi-Metal

Dsspc-sanda

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade industry.

Division the product on material, high speed steel bi-metal band saw blade is the major type, but carbide tipped band saw blade will replace it gradually in the future.

The worldwide market for Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 2120 million US$ in 2024, from 1750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bi-Metal Band Saw Blade in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

High Speed Steel Band Saw Blade

Tungsten Carbide Band Saw Blade

Emery Band Saw Blade

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Ferrous Metallurgy Industry

Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Automobile Industry

Mold Processing Industry

Military Industry

Other

