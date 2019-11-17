Bias Tire Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global “Bias Tire Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Bias Tire in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Bias Tire Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Michelin

Pirelli

Sumitomo Rubber

Yokohama Rubber

Continental

Cooper Tire & Rubber

KUMHO Tire

Hankook

The report provides a basic overview of the Bias Tire industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Bias Tire Market Types:

General Bias Tire

Bias Belted Tire Bias Tire Market Applications:

Passenger Car

Truck

A bias tire will have a stiffer sidewall and shoulder, which will increase heat buildup in the tire.

On a bias tire, the cords run at a 32 degree angle from the direction of travel.The B, C, and D is the load range of a tire. This is the maximum weight that the tire can carry at a specified maximum load inflation. The B is a 4-ply rated tire, the C is a 6-ply rated tire, and the D is a 8-ply rated tire.

The load range is stamped on each tire and right after the load range letter is the maximum weight at maximum psi for that tire. The load range weight capacity will also vary depending on the size of the tire. Trailer tires will always need to be inflated to the maximum psi that is specified on the tire.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The construction of bias tire in the market has had a negative impact because of the policy implications.

The worldwide market for Bias Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -3.4% over the next five years, will reach 3540 million US$ in 2024, from 4360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

