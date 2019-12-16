 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films

GlobalBiaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market size.

About Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films:

BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.

Top Key Players of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market:

  • Green Seal Holding
  • Unitike
  • Cangzhou Mingzhu
  • Kolon
  • DOMO Chemicals
  • Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry
  • Biaxis
  • AdvanSix
  • A.J. Plast
  • Toyobo
  • Hyosung
  • Mf-Folien
  • FSPG Hi-Tech
  • JK Materials
  • Thaipolyamide
  • Zidong Chemical

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814159     

    Major Types covered in the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market report are:

  • Sequential Stretching Type
  • Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type
  • LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

    Major Applications covered in the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market report are:

  • Food Industry
  • Household Products
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Electronics
  • Other

    Scope of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market:

  • BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.
  • Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.48% share in 2016. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.25%.
  • China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.
  • As for the consumption, China is also the largest consumer, who held 38.92% share in global consumption market in 2016. The follower is Japan, with the consumption volume of 52562 MT in 2016. Information revealed that Asia-Pacific will continue to be the key production and sales region of BOPA film in the coming years, providing huge support to the BOPA film industry.
  • Unitika exited China market in 2016, which led to other suppliers in the industry gain greatly. Due to Unitikaâs stopped production in China, the price of BOPA price surged in the year in China.
  • The worldwide market for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 2130 million US$ in 2024, from 1530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814159    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Report pages: 136

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13814159  

    1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (BOPA) Films Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Global Outdoor Garden Furniture Market 2019 Report Leading Countries with Size and Share, Growth Rate, Market Latest Trends, Future Technologies Forecast to 2025

    Modern Furniture Market 2019 by Size, Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

    Saponin Market 2019 â Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

    Aerospace Engineering Services in Airlines Market 2019: by Manufacturers, Type, Size, Application, Regions and Market Growth to 2030

    CD34(Antibody) Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers and Forecast Researchâs 2025

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.