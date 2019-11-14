Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global “Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Green Seal Holding

Unitike

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Kolon

DOMO Chemicals

Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry

Biaxis

AdvanSix

A.J. Plast

Toyobo

Hyosung

Mf-Folien

FSPG Hi-Tech

JK Materials

Thaipolyamide

Zidong Chemical The report provides a basic overview of the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Types:

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Applications:

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.

Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.12% share in 2017. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.26%.

China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.

The worldwide market for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.