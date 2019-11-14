 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA)

Global “Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Green Seal Holding
  • Unitike
  • Cangzhou Mingzhu
  • Kolon
  • DOMO Chemicals
  • Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry
  • Biaxis
  • AdvanSix
  • A.J. Plast
  • Toyobo
  • Hyosung
  • Mf-Folien
  • FSPG Hi-Tech
  • JK Materials
  • Thaipolyamide
  • Zidong Chemical

    The report provides a basic overview of the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Types:

  • Sequential Stretching Type
  • Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type
  • LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

    Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Applications:

  • Food Industry
  • Household Products
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Electronics
  • Other

    Finally, the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.
  • Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.12% share in 2017. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.26%.
  • China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.
  • The worldwide market for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

