Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market 2019: Marketing Channels, Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Global “Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA):

Biaxially Oriented Nylon film, also known as BOPA film, is made of polyamide resin, which can be used for a wide range of applications especially where high barrier requirements to gas, fat and transmission of aroma are necessary.

Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Key Players:

Green Seal Holding

Unitike

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Kolon

DOMO Chemicals

Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry

Biaxis

AdvanSix

A.J. Plast

Toyobo

Hyosung

Mf-Folien

FSPG Hi-Tech

JK Materials

Thaipolyamide

Zidong Chemical Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Types:

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Applications:

Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Other Scope of the Report:

BOPA film, made of nylon 6, is used in the packaging solutions in various industries. BOPA has a very high tensile strength, anti-puncture strength, excellent flexibility, resistance, resistance, high gas and aroma barrier properties, good transparency and gloss, excellent printability, a broad operating temperature range. Therefore, BOPA film is especially suitable for the packaging of perishable foods, frozen and cooked foods, vegetables, agricultural products and aquatic products packaging, medical supplies, electronic products packaging.

Referring to the concrete application, food industry has the largest market share, which accounted for 76.12% share in 2017. BOPA film can also be used in the household products packaging, the second largest consumption filed with the share of 16.26%.

China and Japan are the major production bases of BOPA film currently. Besides, China is the largest production base of BOPA film presently. Some companies in China, like Xiamen Changsu, are actively expanding their capacity, indicating a promising demand.

The worldwide market for Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1760 million US$ in 2024, from 1400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.