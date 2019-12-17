 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films

GlobalBiaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market size.

About Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films:

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films is a stretched polypropylene film which provides outstanding strength, rigidity, transparency and gloss on top of superior moisture roof properties.

Top Key Players of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market:

  • Toray Plastics
  • Profol
  • Company three
  • INNOVIAan
  • Jindal Films Americas LLC
  • Vibac
  • Treofan
  • SIBUR
  • Impex Global
  • LLC
  • MANUCOR SPA
  • Gettel Group
  • FlexFilm
  • Cosmo Film
  • FuRong
  • Braskem
  • Kinlead
  • FSPG

    Major Types covered in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market report are:

  • Food Packaging Grade
  • Standard
  • White & Opaque
  • Heat Sealable

    Major Applications covered in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market report are:

  • Food &Beverage Packaging
  • Medical& Health Care Product Packaging
  • Electronics Packaging
  • Cigarette Packaging
  • Label
  • Industrial

    Scope of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market:

  • First, the biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) industry concentration is not high. In the United States, even some big name companies also produce BOPP film, most of the market was taken by large number small manufacturers. Some of the big companies in United States include Treofan, Toray, Jindal and Oben.
  • Second, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too.
  • Third, the import and export percent of this industry is not highï¼because some international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments.
  • The worldwide market for Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Report pages: 135

    1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

