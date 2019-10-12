Bicycle Lights Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Bicycle Lights Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Bicycle Lights industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Bicycle Lights Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Bicycle Lights are useful when intending on cycling after dark. Its a legal requirement to have a white light at the front and a red and the rear, and its dangerous to ride without them. Besides, bicycle light is also considered a sensible idea to use a beam in the day time too, to aid visibility.

Some top manufacturers in Bicycle Lights Market: –

CatEye

SIGMA Elektro

Blackburn

Serfas

Scope of Bicycle Lights Report:

In the last several years, global market of Bicycle Lights developed rapidly as the legal require. In 2016, the global actual sales is about 15 million units.The global average price of Bicycle Lights is in the increasing trend, from 14.2 USD/unit in 2012 to 15.23 USD/unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.Europe region is the largest consumption market of Bicycle Lights, with a sales market share nearly 36.34% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption market of Bicycle Lights, enjoying sales market share nearly 28.08% in 2016.Market concentration degree is not high. The top 5 players just account for nearly 30% market share. While there are thousands of players with a small shipment.The worldwide market for Bicycle Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 400 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Bicycle Lights Market Segment by Type, covers:

Headlight

Taillight Bicycle Lights Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Mountain Bicycle

Road Bicycle