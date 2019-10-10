Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market 2019 New Project Investment Feasibility, by SWOT Analysis 2019-2024

Global “Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market” an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Bicycle Parts and Accessories market is provided in detail in the report.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Bicycle Parts and Accessories are a general term for all parts and accessories of bicycles. According to the structural frame of the bicycle body, it can be divided into several categories: transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components, and so on.Among the 25 accessories such as the transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components of bicycles, the basic components are indispensable. Among them, the frame is the skeleton of the bicycle, and it bears the greatest weight of people and goods. According to the working characteristics of each accessory, it can be roughly divided into guiding system, driving system and braking system.The bicycle parts and accessories is classified into the transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components and other according to the bicycle body structure.The bicycle parts and accessories market is relative concentrated market; key players include Shimano, SRAM, Fox Factory Holding, Campagnolo, HL CORP, GIANT, DT SWISS, Prowheel, MERIDA, Dorel Industries, Eastman Industries Limited, Colnago; the revenue of top five manufacturers accounts about 71% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Japan and USA. According to this study, over the next five years the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6030 million by 2024, from US$ 5360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bicycle Parts and Accessories business.
Segmentation by product type:
Segmentation by application:
This Report also splits the market by region:
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Bicycle Parts and Accessories market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Bicycle Parts and Accessories consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Bicycle Parts and Accessories market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Bicycle Parts and Accessories manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Bicycle Parts and Accessories with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Bicycle Parts and Accessories submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Segment by Type
2.3 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Consumption by Type
2.4 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Segment by Application
2.5 Bicycle Parts and Accessories Consumption by Application
3 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories by Players
3.1 Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Bicycle Parts and Accessories by Regions
4.1 Bicycle Parts and Accessories by Regions
4.2 Americas Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Bicycle Parts and Accessories Consumption Growth
