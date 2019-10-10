Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market 2019 New Project Investment Feasibility, by SWOT Analysis 2019-2024

Global “Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market” an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Bicycle Parts and Accessories market is provided in detail in the report.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Shimano

SRAM

Fox Factory Holding

Campagnolo

HL CORP

GIANT

DT SWISS

Prowheel

MERIDA

Dorel Industries

Eastman Industries Limited

Colnago Get a sample copy of the report at –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14030645 Bicycle Parts and Accessories are a general term for all parts and accessories of bicycles. According to the structural frame of the bicycle body, it can be divided into several categories: transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components, and so on.Among the 25 accessories such as the transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components of bicycles, the basic components are indispensable. Among them, the frame is the skeleton of the bicycle, and it bears the greatest weight of people and goods. According to the working characteristics of each accessory, it can be roughly divided into guiding system, driving system and braking system.The bicycle parts and accessories is classified into the transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components and other according to the bicycle body structure.The bicycle parts and accessories market is relative concentrated market; key players include Shimano, SRAM, Fox Factory Holding, Campagnolo, HL CORP, GIANT, DT SWISS, Prowheel, MERIDA, Dorel Industries, Eastman Industries Limited, Colnago; the revenue of top five manufacturers accounts about 71% of the total revenue in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Japan and USA. According to this study, over the next five years the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6030 million by 2024, from US$ 5360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bicycle Parts and Accessories business. Segmentation by product type:

Transmission Parts

Frame & Forks Parts

Wheel Parts

Steering Components Segmentation by application:

Mountain Bicycles

Road Bicycles