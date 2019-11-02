 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bicycle Wheels Market 2024 Growth, Drivers, Trends, Demand, Share, Opportunities and Analysis

By Joann Wilson on November 2, 2019

Bicycle

The report titled “Global Bicycle Wheels Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Bicycle Wheels market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Bicycle Wheels analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Bicycle Wheels in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Shimano (JP)
  • Campagnolo (Italy)
  • Zipp (US)
  • Knight Composites (US)
  • DT Swiss (Switzerland)
  • Prime Components (UK)
  • Mavic (France)
  • FFWD Wheels (Netherlands)
  • Pro Lite (Taiwan)
  • Miche (Italy)
  • Industry Nine (US)
  • Forza Cirrus (Belgium)
  • Rolf Prima (US)
  • Sensa Supra (Netherlands)
  • Halo Wheels (UK)
  • Hunt Bike Wheels (UK)
  • Yishun Bike (CN)
  • Ambrosio (Italy)
  • Williams Cycling (US)
  • ROL Wheels (US)
  • Easton Cycling (US)
  • Cero Wheels (UK)
  • Boyd Cycling (US)
  • Woven (Canada)

     “A bicycle wheel is a wheel, most commonly a wire wheel, designed for a bicycle. A pair is often called a Wheelset, especially in the context of ready built off the shelf performance-oriented wheels. Bicycle Wheels are typically designed to fit into the frame and fork via dropouts, and hold bicycle tires.”

    Market Segments by Type:

  • Alloy Wheels
  • Carbon Wheels

    Market Segments by Application:

  • Road Bike
  • Mountain Bike
  • Gravel/Cyclo-cross Bike
  • Track Bike
  • Others

    Scope of Bicycle Wheels Market Report:

  • The worldwide market for Bicycle Wheels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
  • This report focuses on the Bicycle Wheels in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global Bicycle Wheels Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Bicycle Wheels, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Bicycle Wheels, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bicycle Wheels in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Bicycle Wheels competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Bicycle Wheels breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Bicycle Wheels market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Bicycle Wheels sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

