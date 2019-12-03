Bicycles Market Overview, Major Key Players, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2025

The Global “Bicycles Market” report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term. This Bicycles Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Bicycles market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail. It includes micro analysis of market trends, market shares, revenue growth patterns, and market volume and value.

About Bicycles Market:

A bicycle, also called a cycle or bike, is a human-powered, pedal-driven, single-track vehicle, having two wheels attached to a frame, one behind the other. A bicycle rider is called a cyclist, or bicyclist.

The market growth is majorly attributed to increasing awareness regarding health benefits of cycling, increasing need of fuel-efficient, environment friendly intra-city transportation mode, growing trend of e-bikes, and promotion of bicycles by governing bodies.

Furthermore, bicycle sharing has become widely prevalent throughout Asia, Europe, and Americas to encourage cycling as a mode of transport in cities. Increasing traffic congestions in cities is leading to rise in pollution levels and disturbed mentality among citizens. For this, bicycles especially e-bikes have been proven as a beneficial alternative.

The concern of heathy liftstyle has led society to be more focused on exercise and healthy living. For this, bicycles have witnessed widespread appreciation across the globe. Governing bodies of various economies have started initiatives to promote cycling for healthy living and pollution control. For instance, in Netherlands almost the entire community uses bicycles on daily basis.

In 2019, the market size of Bicycles is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Top manufacturers/players:

Giant Bicycles

Hero Cycles

TI Cycles

Trek

Shanghai Phonex

Atlas

Flying Pigeon

Merida

Xidesheng Bicycle

OMYO

Emmelle

Avon Cycles

Tianjin Battle

Cannondale

Libahuang

Specialized

Trinx Bikes

DAHON

Cycoo

Bridgestone Cycle

Laux (Tianjin)

Samchuly Bicycle

Cube

Pacific Cycles

Derby Cycle

Grimaldi Industri

Gazelle

KHS

Forever

Scott Sports

Bicycles Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Bicycles Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Also, the Bicycles Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Bicycles Market Segment by Types:

20 Inch

24 Inch

26 Inch

27 Inch

Others

Bicycles Market Segment by Applications:

Transportation Tools

Recreation

Racing

Physical Training

Others

Through the statistical analysis, the Bicycles Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Bicycles Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

In the end, the Bicycles Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Bicycles Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Bicycles Market covering all important parameters.

