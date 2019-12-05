Bidets Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

The Global Bidets market 2019 research provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024.

The Global Bidets market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Bidets market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

TOTO

ROCA

Villeroy & Boch

Kohler

Hocheng Group (HCG)

LIXIL Corporation

Geberit Group

NCM

Duravit

Panasonic

Brondell

Coway

Scope of the Report:

The Bidet industry concentration is relatively low; there are many manufacturers in the world, which located in Europe and APAC.

The key players are TOTO, ROCA, Villeroy & Boch, Kohler, Hocheng Group (HCG), LIXIL Corporation, Geberit Group, NCM, Duravit, Panasonic, Brondell, Coway

TOTO is the No.1 players, it takes about 1/3 of the global market value size, this type product is very popular in Japan and South Korea.

The key consumption markets locate at South Europe, Japan, Korea and Americas. The APAC takes the market share of 34%, followed by Europe with 32%, North America has a very fast growth of CAGR 9%

The prices between different producers are different. The price of add-on type is about 60% higher than that of conventional ones. The shower type is much less than the other two types, and mainly used in Finland, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and some region of Middle East.

With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, because the bidet can save the use of toilet paper, now many countries encourage the use of bidet to save resources, so the need of Bidet will increase from 11.7 million units in 2017 to 18.3 million units in 2023, with a CAGR of 7.7%.

The worldwide market for Bidets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 4310 million US$ in 2024, from 3350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bidets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Conventional Bidets

Bidet Shower

Add-on Bidets

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Household

Commercial

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



