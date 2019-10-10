Big Data Platform Market 2019 Key Manufacturers Analysis by Profile, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity Production Price Cost Production Value

Big data Platform is an enterprise class IT platform, that provides the features and functionalities of big data application in one single solution for developing, deploying, operating and managing big data. Big Data Platform consists of big data storage, servers, database, big data management, business intelligence and other big data management utilities.Big Data Platform are mainly classified into the following types: Cloud-Based and On-Premise. Cloud-Based is the most widely used type which takes up about 79.17 % of the total in 2018.Big Data Platform have wide range of applications, such as Banking, Manufacturing, Professional Services, Government, etc. And Manufacturing was the most widely used area which took up about 21.83% of the global total in 2018.USA is the largest country of Big Data Platform in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. According to this study, over the next five years the Big Data Platform market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 69300 million by 2024, from US$ 41100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Big Data Platform business.

Microsoft

Google

AWS

IBM

Dell

Splunk

Micro Focus

SAP

Accenture

Informatica

Teradata

Oracle

Cloudera

Palantir

HPE

Cisco

SAS Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-Based

On-Premise Segmentation by application:

Banking

Manufacturing

Professional Services

Government