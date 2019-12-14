Big Industrial Ventilation Fan Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

Global "Big Industrial Ventilation Fan Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Big Industrial Ventilation Fan Market for 2019-2024.

About Big Industrial Ventilation Fan:

Big Industrial Ventilation Fans are devices for circulating air and are widely used at condominiums, apartment, restaurants, commercial facilities or factories, workshops, etc. These usually exhaust contaminated, noxious or hot air away from workers or machinery and supply fresh replacement air. These are generally axial flow fans and centrifugal fans that are sometimes used when larger static pressures are required for long duct runs or when higher air velocities are required.

Big Industrial Ventilation Fan Market Manufactures:

Ebm – papst

Blue Star Fabrication

Greenheck

Systemair

Maico

Flakt Woods Group

Panasonic

Dynamic Fabrication

SDC

Vortice

United Star Metal Works

Marathon

Kruger

Hurner – Funken

Vent – Axia

Arabian

IGMA

NOVOVENT

FCI

Big Industrial Ventilation Fan Market Types:

Roof Mount Fan

Centrifugal Fan

Big Industrial Ventilation Fan Market Applications:

Condominium

Apartment

Standing House

Hospital

Shop

Office

Scope of Big Industrial Ventilation Fan Market Report:

In Saudi Arabia, the consumption volume of Big Industrial Ventilation Fan was 220,298 units in 2015. Centrifugal Fan accounts for 43.68% of the total consumption volume. 15.32% of them were installed in office building, and most of them are with the capacity below 10,000 CFM, which is the similar with that of UAE. But the average capacity is a little lower than that of UAE. Every year about 19% of fans are replaced with new ones. We forecast the consumption volume of Big Industrial Ventilation Fan will reach 312,313 units with CAGR of 5.81% in Saudi Arabia.

In Qatar, the consumption volume of Big Industrial Ventilation Fan was 46,539 units in 2015. Centrifugal Fan accounts for 43.31% of the total consumption volume. 15.28% of them were installed in office building, and the average price of Qatar is the highest in the three countries. Every year about 22% of fans are replaced with new ones. We forecast the consumption volume of Big Industrial Ventilation Fan will reach 63,109 units with CAGR of 5.05%.

The worldwide market for Big Industrial Ventilation Fan is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Big Industrial Ventilation Fan in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.