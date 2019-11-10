Bike Helmet Industry 2019: Size, Marketing Channel, Positioning, Distributors and Forecast to 2024

Global "Bike Helmet Market" offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Bike Helmet in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Bike Helmet Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Merida

Giant

ABUS

Mavic

Scott Sports

KASK

MET

OGK KABUTO

Uvex

POC

Urge

Orbea

GUB

LAS helmets

Strategic Sports

One Industries

Limar

Fox Racing

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Moon Helmet

Locatelli Spa

Rudy Project

Shenghong Sports

HardnutZ

SenHai Sports Goods

The report provides a basic overview of the Bike Helmet industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Bike Helmet Market Types:

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets Bike Helmet Market Applications:

Commuter & Recreation

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.92% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33.55%.

The worldwide market for Bike Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.