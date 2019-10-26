Bike Helmet Market Trends & Forecast by 2024- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application

Global “Bike Helmet Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Bike Helmet including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Bike Helmet investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Bike Helmet:

Bike Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bike Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.

Bike Helmet Market Types:

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets Bike Helmet Market Applications:

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games Scope of the Report:

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.92% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33.55%.

The worldwide market for Bike Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.