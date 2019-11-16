 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bilirubin Meters Market 2019 :Size, Share, Global Production,Supply,Sales and Future Demand Market Research Report, Market Strategies, and Market Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Bilirubin Meters

Bilirubin Meters Market” report conjointly covers import/export info across all significant regions lined in this document. Furthermore, we have the ability to fully give data regarding import/export info across any explicit nation according to demand. By knowing the capacity of Bilirubin Meters Market In Future, we develop with Bilirubin Meters Market Research Report to supply Investors to realize their goals in their respective area all over the world. The Bilirubin Meters Market Report concentrates on supplying best yields of investment to investors.

Short Details of Bilirubin Meters  Market Report – Bilirubin (formerly referred to as haematoidin and discovered by Rudolf Virchow in 1847) is a yellow compound that occurs in the normal catabolic pathway that breaks down heme in vertebrates. This catabolism is a necessary process in the bodys clearance of waste products that arise from the destruction of aged red blood cells. First the hemoglobin gets stripped of the heme molecule which thereafter passes through various processes of porphyrin catabolism, depending on the part of the body in which the breakdown occurs. For example, the molecules excreted in the urine differ from those in the faeces. The production of biliverdin from heme is the first major step in the catabolic pathway, after which the enzyme biliverdin reductase performs the second step, producing bilirubin from biliverdin.Bilirubin Meters measure the bilirubin level in patient body.

Global Bilirubin Meters  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Philips
  • Drager
  • Konica Minolta
  • Natus Medical
  • Apel
  • Reichert Technologies
  • Mennen Medical
  • Advanced Instruments
  • GINEVRI
  • Lowenstein
  • AVI Healthcare
  • Qili Medical
  • Beijing M&B
  • DAS
  • Kejian Hi-tech
  • Micro Lab
  • Olidef
  • Dison

The Scope of the Report:

The classification of bilirubin meters includes transcutaneous and bench-top, and the proportion of transcutaneous in 2016 is about 87%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Bilirubin meters are widely used in hospital, clinic and other field. The most proportion of bilirubin meters is used in hospital, and the consumption proportion is about 53% in 2016.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.
Market competition is intense. Philips, Drager, Konica Minolta, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The worldwide market for Bilirubin Meters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Bilirubin Meters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Bench-top
  • Transcutaneous

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Other

