Bilirubin Meters Market 2019 :Size, Share, Global Production,Supply,Sales and Future Demand Market Research Report, Market Strategies, and Market Forecast to 2024

Short Details of Bilirubin Meters Market Report – Bilirubin (formerly referred to as haematoidin and discovered by Rudolf Virchow in 1847) is a yellow compound that occurs in the normal catabolic pathway that breaks down heme in vertebrates. This catabolism is a necessary process in the bodys clearance of waste products that arise from the destruction of aged red blood cells. First the hemoglobin gets stripped of the heme molecule which thereafter passes through various processes of porphyrin catabolism, depending on the part of the body in which the breakdown occurs. For example, the molecules excreted in the urine differ from those in the faeces. The production of biliverdin from heme is the first major step in the catabolic pathway, after which the enzyme biliverdin reductase performs the second step, producing bilirubin from biliverdin.Bilirubin Meters measure the bilirubin level in patient body.

Global Bilirubin Meters market competition by top manufacturers

Philips

Drager

Konica Minolta

Natus Medical

Apel

Reichert Technologies

Mennen Medical

Advanced Instruments

GINEVRI

Lowenstein

AVI Healthcare

Qili Medical

Beijing M&B

DAS

Kejian Hi-tech

Micro Lab

Olidef

Dison



The Scope of the Report:

The classification of bilirubin meters includes transcutaneous and bench-top, and the proportion of transcutaneous in 2016 is about 87%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Bilirubin meters are widely used in hospital, clinic and other field. The most proportion of bilirubin meters is used in hospital, and the consumption proportion is about 53% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. Philips, Drager, Konica Minolta, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Bilirubin Meters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Bilirubin Meters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Bench-top

Transcutaneous By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Clinic