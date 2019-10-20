 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Billet Casters Market 2025: Market Trends, CAGR Status, Size, Growth, Future Demand

By Joann Wilson on October 20, 2019

Billet

Global “Billet Casters Market” report covers the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, price, revenue and market demand and supply scenarios. Billet Casters Market report provides analysis with market forecast, manufacturers, types, applications, imports/exports, opportunities, risks, development factors, revenue, suppliers, consumption.

About Billet Casters Market:

Billet Casters are the machine that process whereby molten metal is solidified into a semifinished billet for subsequent rolling in the finishing mills.With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Billet Casters market to approach these areas. China will account for the highest sales in 2023 with close to 26 percent of global sales coming from this region, and developing countries has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.Although the market competition of Billet Casters is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Billet Casters and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful Analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.The Billet Casters market was valued at 360 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 400 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Billet Casters.

The following Manufacturers are Covered in this Report:

  • Danieli
  • Primetals
  • SMS Group
  • Sino-Heavymach
  • Alfred Wertli AG
  • JP Steel Plantech Co
  • CCTEC
  • Sarralle
  • Electrotherm

    Billet Casters Market by Applications:

  • Large Steel Mill
  • Small Steel Mill

    Billet Casters Market by Types:

  • 100-150 mm
  • 150-200 mm

    1 Study Coverage

