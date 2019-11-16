 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Billiards Tables Market to 2019 Industry Insights Company Overview and Investment Analysis

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Billiards Tables

Billiards Tables Market” report conjointly covers import/export info across all significant regions lined in this document. Furthermore, we have the ability to fully give data regarding import/export info across any explicit nation according to demand. By knowing the capacity of Billiards Tables Market In Future, we develop with Billiards Tables Market Research Report to supply Investors to realize their goals in their respective area all over the world. The Billiards Tables Market Report concentrates on supplying best yields of investment to investors.

Short Details of Billiards Tables  Market Report – A billiard table, billiards table, or pool table is a bounded table on which billiards-type games (cue sports) are played. In the modern era, all billiards tables (whether for carom billiards, pool or snooker) provide a flat surface usually made of quarried slate, that is covered with cloth (usually of a tightly-woven worsted wool called baize), and surrounded by vulcanized rubber cushions, with the whole elevated above the floor. More specific terms are used for specific sports, such as snooker table and pool table, and different-sized billiard balls are used on these table types. An obsolete term is billiard board, used in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Global Billiards Tables  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Xingpai
  • Chevillotte
  • Shender
  • Brunswick Billiards
  • GLD Products
  • Riley
  • Loontjens Biljarts
  • American Heritage
  • Olhausen Billiards
  • Billards BrÃ©ton
  • RenÃ© Pierre
  • Legacy Billiards

The Scope of the Report:

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Billiards Tables market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Billiards Tables in 2016.

In the industry, Xingpai profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Chevillotte and Brunswick Billiards ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 12.40%, 10.94% and 9.83% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Billiards Tables, including Snooker Billiards, American Pool Table, English Pool Tables and European Pool Table. And Snooker Billiards is the main type for Billiards Tables, and the Snooker Billiards reached a sales volume of approximately 31550 Unit in 2016, with 38.28% of global sales volume.

Billiards Tables technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Billiards Tables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 2140 million US$ in 2024, from 2020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Billiards Tables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Snooker Billiards
  • American Pool Table
  • English Pool Tables
  • European Pool Table

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Professional Competition
  • Leisure and Entertainment

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Billiards Tables  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Billiards Tables  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Billiards Tables  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Billiards Tables  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Billiards Tables  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Billiards Tables  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Billiards Tables  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Billiards Tables  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Billiards Tables  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Billiards Tables  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Billiards Tables  by Country

    5.1 North America Billiards Tables  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Billiards Tables  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Billiards Tables  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8 South America Billiards Tables  by Country

    8.1 South America Billiards Tables  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Billiards Tables  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Billiards Tables  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Billiards Tables  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Billiards Tables  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Billiards Tables  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Billiards Tables  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Billiards Tables  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    11 Global Billiards Tables  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Billiards Tables  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Billiards Tables  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Billiards Tables  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Billiards Tables  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Billiards Tables  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Billiards Tables  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Billiards Tables  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Billiards Tables  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Billiards Tables  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Billiards Tables  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Billiards Tables  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Billiards Tables  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Billiards Tables  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Billiards Tables  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Billiards Tables  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

