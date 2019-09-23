Binoculars Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global “Binoculars Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Binoculars Market also studies the global Binoculars market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Binoculars:

Binoculars are a pair of identical or mirror-symmetrical telescopes mounted side-by-side and aligned to point accurately in the same direction, allowing the viewer to use both eyes ( binocular vision ) when viewing distant objects. Binoculars have countless practical applications for both hobbyists and professionals.

Binoculars Market by Manufactures:

Bushnell

Nikon

Tasco

Pulsar

Steiner

Zeiss

Olympus

Simmons

Leica

Canon

Ricoh

Meade Instruments

Kowa

Swarovski Optik

Celestron

Leupold

Alpen

Meopta

Opticron

Vixen

Lunt Engineering

Barska

Fujifilm

Levenhuk

Bosma

TianLang

Visionking

CAS Nanjing Astronomical Instruments

Yunnan Yuanjin Optical Instruments

Binoculars Market Types:

Roof Prism Binoculars

Porro Prism Binoculars

Others Binoculars Market Applications:

Hunting & shooting Series

Outdoor Series

Marine Series

Tactical and Military Series

China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share with 22.71% in 2017, followed by USA Region. Global production volume is expected to growth for the next five years owing to the increasing disposable incomes of consumers, hunting, bird watching and other outdoor hobbies’ expand. In addition, from binoculars industry characteristics, developed countries will choose the new product from China, India and other developing countries.

The worldwide market for Binoculars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 1300 million US$ in 2024, from 1200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.