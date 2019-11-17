Bio-based PET Market Increasing the Development 2019: Market Size, Dynamics, Share and Trends, Efficiencies Global Forecast 2024

Global “Bio-based PET market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Bio-based PET market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Bio-based PET basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Bio-based PET is a biomass-derived fully recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, and renewable bioplastic material. The material is composed of 30% plant-derived ethanol glycol and 70% fossil-derived terephthalic acid (TPA)..

Bio-based PET Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

H.J. Heinz

Ford Motor

Coca-Cola

Toyota Tsusho

Toray Industries

M& G Chemicals

Braskem

Novamont

Avantium Technologies and many more. Bio-based PET Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Bio-based PET Market can be Split into:

Bottles

Bags

3D Printing

Cosmetic Containers. By Applications, the Bio-based PET Market can be Split into:

Packaging Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry