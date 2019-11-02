Bio-based Polyethylene Market Analysis and in-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts to 2024

Global "Bio-based Polyethylene Market" report

Bio-based Polyethylene including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Bio-based Polyethylene investments from 2019 till 2024.

Bio-based Polyethylene is (also known as renewable polyethylene) is polyethylene made out of ethanol, a renewable raw material, which becomes ethylene after a dehydration process. Bio-based Polyethylene is produced from ethanol sugarcane, while the traditional polyethylene uses fossil sourced raw materials such as oil or natural gas. Bio-based Polyethylene captures and fixes CO2 from the atmosphere during its production, helping to reduce greenhouse gases emission.Bio-based Polyethylene can be made from various feedstock including sugar cane, sugar beet, and wheat grain. It is first made using sugar cane from Brazil.

Bio-based Polyethylene market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Bio-based Polyethylene has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

Latin America regions is the largest supplier of Bio-based Polyethylene, with a production market share nearly 93.59% and sales market share nearly 17.32% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe regions, following Japan, with the production market share of 6.41% and the sales market share over 32.85%. North America region is another important consumption market of Bio-based Polyethylene, enjoying 31.57% sales market share.

Bio-based Polyethylene is used by Agriculture & Industry, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Household Care and Others. Report data showed that 14.17% of the Bio-based Polyethylene market demand in Agriculture & Industry, about 45.77% in Food & Beverages and 30.31% in Cosmetics & Household Care in 2015.

The worldwide market for Bio-based Polyethylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.8% over the next five years, will reach 1540 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bio-based Polyethylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.