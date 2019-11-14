Bio-based Polyurethane Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

Global Bio-based Polyurethane Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Bio-based Polyurethane Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Bio-based Polyurethane industry.

Geographically, Bio-based Polyurethane Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Bio-based Polyurethane including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Bio-based Polyurethane Market Repot:

BASFÂ

Lubrizol

Dow ChemicalÂ

SNPÂ

Mitsui Chemicals

Rampf Holding

Johnson Controls

Rhino Linings

Bayer Material

Woodbridge Foam

Malama Composites

TSE Industries

About Bio-based Polyurethane: Bio based polyurethane refers to product use renewable biological materials, including crops, trees, other plants and their residues as raw materials, polyurethane products produced through biochemical, physical and other methods. Bio-based Polyurethane Industry report begins with a basic Bio-based Polyurethane market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Bio-based Polyurethane Market Types:

Rigid Foams

Flexible Foams

Case (coatings

adhesives

sealants and elastomers)

Other Bio-based Polyurethane Market Applications:

Construction

Automotive

Electronics &Electrical Appliances

The main production areas are in USA and Europe while the main consumption is in North America, Asia. The production was increasing from 2011 to 2016, at the end of 2016, it expect that the production of bio-based polyurethane over 2000 MT.

The price of Bio-based polyurethane is also decline in the past five years because of the market impact. Compared to the traditional PU, the price of this product is too high. The global grow margin is at about 18%, and after 2014, the grow margin decreased in a certain extent.

There are a few manufactures of the Bio-based polyurethane in the world, the largest company occupy about 16% market share, mainly in the United States and Europe. BASF, Lubrizol, Dow ChemicalÂ stands for the industrys development.

The worldwide market for Bio-based Polyurethane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 33 million US$ in 2024, from 22 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.