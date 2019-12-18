Bio-Butadiene Market Segmentation 2020 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

Global “Bio-Butadiene Market” report 2020 focuses on the Bio-Butadiene industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Bio-Butadiene market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the Bio-Butadiene market resulting from previous records. Bio-Butadiene market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About Bio-Butadiene Market:

Butadiene is derived from bio-based material sources, including non-food biomass. Continuous tightening of naptha based butadiene supply, consumption growth of polymers and tyres in developing economies, and volatility of natural rubber will continue to drive the market for bio-butadiene. Butadiene is the primary petrochemical used as a monomer in the production of various industrial chemicals, including resins, rubber, plastics, etc. Bio-butadiene is one of the raw material sources in the manufacturing of butadiene. Bio-butadiene is utilized in the manufacturing of rubbers and plastics, which find their applications in adhesives & sealants, paints & coatings, electrical appliances, textiles, building, and construction and packaging, among others.

Rising crude oil prices and low natural gas prices have shifted the attention of petrochemical companies from oil based cracking to ethane cracking, and hence resulted in the reduction of butadiene supply. This has impelled the interest in butadiene production from conventional and renewable feedstocks. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for green tyres that are manufactured from synthetic rubber, which is generally derived from bio-butadiene. Growth of the bio-butadiene market is likely to be driven by automotive and tyre end-use industries, as a large amount of bio-butadiene is consumed in the production of coatings and synthetic rubbers that are used in the manufacturing of tyres and other automotive accessories.

In 2019, the market size of Bio-Butadiene is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-Butadiene.

Bio-Butadiene Market Covers Following Key Players:

Genomatica

Global Bioenergies

Versalis

Braskem

Invista

LanzaTech

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bio-Butadiene:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bio-Butadiene in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Bio-Butadiene Market by Types:

Laboratory Grade

Industrial Grade

Bio-Butadiene Market by Applications:

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Styrene-Butadiene Latex (SBL)

Polybutadiene (PB)

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS) Resins

Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

Styrene-Butadiene Block Copolymers (SBS and SEBS)

The Study Objectives of Bio-Butadiene Market Are:

To analyze and research the global Bio-Butadiene status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Bio-Butadiene manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

