Bio-fertilizers Market Comprehensive Study with Key Trends, Major Drivers, Revenue, Shares, and Challenges 2019-2023

There are speculations about Global Bio-fertilizers Market to strongly dominate the global economy with a substantial growth rate in the coming years. Promptly developing industry infrastructure, increased product commercialization, and drifting demands of the Bio-fertilizers are strengthening Bio-fertilizers industry’s footholds to become more influential and significantly contribute to international revenue generation.

The Bio-fertilizers market is predicted to develop CAGR at 12.81% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The increasing world population puts considerable pressure on land and various other natural resources. The accelerated rate of crop production leads to rapid loss of plant nutrients, thereby impacting nutrient content in crops. Thus, most farmers resort to the use of various chemical and inorganic fertilizers to help replenish this loss of nutrients. However, excessive use of chemical fertilizers has been found to decelerate the biological activities in the soil, leading to impaired soil quality. As a result, farmers are gradually moving toward a more sustainable farming option, that is, organic farming. The organic farming industry is growing with the increasing awareness about health hazards associated with the use of chemicals in food products. Government initiatives also support organic farming. Such initiatives will encourage farmers to adopt practices involved in organic farming such as using bio-fertilizers. Ouranalysts have predicted that the bio-fertilizers market will register a CAGR of almost 14% by 2023.

