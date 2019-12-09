Bio-Herbicides Market Growth Rate 2019 | Global Analysis by Size, Share, Revenue, Top Key Players, and Forecast to 2025

Global "Bio-Herbicides Market" report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Bio-Herbicides Market:

BHA (BioHerbicides Australia)

Certified Organics Australia

Emery Oleochemicals

Hindustan Bio-Tech Chemicals & Fertilizers

MycoLogic

About Bio-Herbicides Market:

Bio-herbicides consist of phytotoxins, pathogens, and other microbes used as biological weed control. Bio-herbicides may be compounds and secondary metabolites derived from microbes such as fungi, bacteria or protozoa; or phytotoxic plant residues, extracts or single compounds derived from other plant species.

The awareness about bio-herbicide is on the rise among the consumers as an increasing number of people are becoming aware of the hazardous effects of synthetic chemicals on the ecosystem. Also, the evolution of stringent regulatory norms against the use of synthetic chemicals and the phasing out of certain active ingredients, such as glyphosate, in many countries are further accelerating the market for bio-herbicides. Low prices of synthetic herbicides are expected to remain a key challenge for its penetration in the global market. Additionally, chemical based herbicides are known to show better results on account of which farmers tend to use them more than bio-herbicides. Lack of awareness among the farmers is also anticipated to restrain the industry development in the near future. Integration of bio-herbicides with chemical herbicides increases the impact of bio based products on weed and helps in enhancing the process efficiency. The consumption of bio-herbicides is high in North America due to the growing demand for crop protection chemicals in the ornamental horticulture sector. The rise in environmental safety concerns and increase in organic farming will continue to boost the demand for bio-herbicides in the region throughout the forecasted period.

In 2019, the market size of Bio-Herbicides is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-Herbicides.

Global Bio-Herbicides Market Report Segment by Types:

Microbials

Biochemicals

Others

Global Bio-Herbicides Market Report Segmented by Application:

Grains and Cereals

Oil Seeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornament

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bio-Herbicides in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

